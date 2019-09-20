OCTOBER 22, 1924 - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 Cletis Joy Wright Fields, 94, of Climax, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 6103 Appomattox Road, Climax. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Cletis was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Humble Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Vernon Fields; sisters, Henrietta Routh, Margaret Lineberry and Conie Kernstine; and brother, Homer Wright. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Wicker, Linda Key and Allan Fields; grandchildren, Phil Key Jr., Bryan Key, Brad Wicker, Greg Wicker, and Jacob Fields; and great-grandchildren, Lydia, Jonah, Jordan, Lexi, Nathan, and Holley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, MMR Fund. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Fields family. Loflin Funeral Home
