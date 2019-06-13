WHITSETT Madeleine "Maddie" Amaya Fichack, 4, a resident of Whitsett, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2014. Maddie was born in Greensboro on July 11, 2014, the daughter of Jose Stanly and Sara Lindsey McGlynn Fichack, who survive of the home. Maddie is also survived by her brothers, Connor and Leo Fichack of the home; maternal grandparents, Tom and Carla McGlynn of Clyde; paternal grandparents, Jose Stanley and Haydee Amaya Fichack of Honduras and her maternal great-grandparents, C.K. Kim and Hyun Kim. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Alex McFarland. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
