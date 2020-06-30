MADISON Ramona Wall Ferris, 63, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 2, at Bethesda United Methodist Church. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Ramona Ferris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 1
Visitation
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
7:00PM-9:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 2
Graveside
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Load entries