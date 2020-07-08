Dorothy Coble Ferneyhough, of Reidsville, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home. She was born January 12, 1928, in Guilford County, North Carolina, to Franklin and Mae Elizabeth Ellen Amick Coble. She graduated from Nathanael Greene High School, Liberty, North Carolina, attended Elon University and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 1951 she was married to Rev. W. T. Ferneyhough of Reidsville, North Carolina, who was ordained priest in the Episcopal Church in 1954 and served 30 years in the ministry. He preceded her in death in 1998; her sister Helen Coble Clapp and her brother Robert Lee Coble also preceded her in death. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Phillip Brooks Ferneyhough (Theresa) and Chris Todd Ferneyhough (Amanda); three exchange teachers whom she thought of as her own children: Carlos, Kareen, and Lilliana; granddaughters: SuJon Fry (Justin) of Onieda, Tennessee, and Hayven Ferneyhough, Amy Kelly (Michael); grandsons: Jason Fail and Chris Todd, Jr. of Barnwell, SC; 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by 4 sisters: Lillian O'Brian; Betty Causey; Evelyn Honeycutt (Marshall); Patricia Dianne Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews. Dot was a legal secretary, working for an attorney, a family court judge, and a superior court judge in S.C. For 13 years she worked for the United Way of Reidsville. She liked gardening, yard work, canning and preserving, doing volunteer work, antiques and the restoration of the home place. She loved the simple things in life and loved everyone she knew. And her church family was always kept close to her heart. An inurnment service will be conducted at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the St. Thomas Episcopal columbarium. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced and face masks will be required. The family will see friends following the service at the residence: 719 S. Main St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church building Fund, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Ferneyhough family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Service information
Jul 11
Inurnment
Saturday, July 11, 2020
5:00PM
5:00PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church Columbarium
315 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
315 Lindsey St.
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before the Inurnment begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.