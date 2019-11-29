July 21, 1933 - November 27, 2019 Reidsville, NC Carl Lee Ferguson, Sr., 86, of Reidsville, NC went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Speedwell Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military rites. There will be no formal visitation.The family will see friends in the fellowship hall of the church following the service and at other times will be at the residence. A native of Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Paul Lee and Ona French Ferguson and had lived most of his life in Reidsville. He was retired from the US Air Force with 20 years of service. After he retired from the Air Force, Carl moved his family back to Reidsville, where he worked 20 years at American Tobacco Company. He was a member of Speedwell Presbyterian Church where he was an elder and treasurer, and he was also a member of Jefferson Penn Masonic Lodge 384 AF&AM. Carl was preceded in death by sisters: Catherine F. Roebuck and Marie F. Dotson, and brother: William Dewey Ferguson. Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Nancy Robertson Ferguson of the home, son: Dr. Carl L. Ferguson, Jr. of Monterey, CA, daughter: June F. Smith and husband Bobby of Boone, NC, grandson: Zachary T. Smith of Asheville, NC, sister: Wilma F. Todd of Cocoa, FL., and brother Jack A. Ferguson and wife Joyce of Waldorf, MD. Memorials may be sent to: Speedwell Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund C/O Jackie Lemons, 915 Iron Works Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
