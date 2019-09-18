FEBRUARY 20, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 16, 2019 Louise Roberts Ferguson, 87, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Wentworth, went to be with her Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A native of Rockingham Co., she was a daughter of the late Oliver Benton and Myrtle Motley Roberts and she had lived in the Wentworth Community most of her life. Mrs. Ferguson was a 1952 graduate of Wentworth High School, a retired cafeteria worker with the Rockingham Co. Schools and a former employee of Davis Pharmacy. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and she was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Philip Ferguson, her sisters: Ruby R. Meeks and Shirley Roberts, and her brothers; O. B. Roberts Jr., Otis Roberts, Bill Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Tommy Roberts. Surviving is her daughter: Lou Anne Ferguson Witherspoon (Robert) of Wentworth, grandson: Christopher Neal Witherspoon (Mary) of Reidsville, great-grandson: Austin Lane Witherspoon, sister: Barbara R. Roach (Albert) of Reidsville, brother: Ervin Roberts (Wanda) of Greensboro, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will see friends from 6 till 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Citty Funeral Home and at other times at the home of her daughter: Lou Anne Witherspoon, 8271 N.C. 87, Reidsville, NC 27320. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
