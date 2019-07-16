MARCH 1, 1935 - JULY 14, 2019 Isaac "Ike" Ferguson, 84, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Alamance House in Burlington. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 10068 Silk Hope Liberty Road, Siler City; burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00-2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Ike was the son of late Will and Sally Hinshaw Ferguson and was also preceded in death by his sister, Winnie Ferguson Fogleman and brother, Dubert Ferguson. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Ferguson; daughters, Connie Bullins (Gary), Pam Sands (Robert) and Kathy Vernon; grandchildren, Jeffrey Cox (Debbie), Eric Cox (Melissa), Ian Byrd (Brooke), Lundy Byrd and Summer Sands. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Landon, Colton, Haley, Eli, Brentley, Taryn, and Aubree. Ike lovingly served his community for many years as a farmer. He also loved pickin' and grinnin' music sessions with his Bluegrass and Country music friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 10068 Silk Hope Liberty Road, Siler City, NC 27215 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington NC 27215. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Ferguson family.
