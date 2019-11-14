MARCH 20, 1927 - NOVEMBER 9, 2019 It is with great sadness, but joy for a Christian life well-lived, that the family of Hilda Burke Ferguson share that she peacefully joined her beloved Gene in death on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Hilda was born in Chatham County, NC on March 20, 1927 to Jasper and Mary Burke. She graduated from Bonlee High School. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Eugene "Gene" Ferguson, and they remained in Siler City most of their adult life. Hilda cherished her life's work as a homemaker, wife, and as a mother. Hilda's favorite pastime was crocheting. She crocheted over one thousand toboggans for Operation Christmas Child Boxes. She found huge satisfaction being involved in The Joy Class at Lindley Park Baptist Church prior to her illness. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel at 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407, where the family will meet friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be officiated by Patrick Cardwell from Lindley Park Baptist Church. Hilda will be buried immediately following the service next to her husband in Guilford Memorial Park. Survivors who cherish memories of her wonderful life are her only child, daughter, Jacqueline Ferguson Tanseer (Scott), granddaughter, Kimberly Poe Smith (Jay), two great-grandchildren, Trey Smith and Emma Smith, two stepgrandchildren, Chris Tanseer and Tracy Tanseer (Grace Fortune) and her brother, Joe Burke (Ann) of Pittsboro, NC. Hilda is pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Eugene Lee Ferguson, her sisters, Annie Alley and Sara Scott, and brother, Tommy Bright, Charlie Bright, W.F. Burke, and Calvin Burke. The family expresses their sincere and special gratitude to the faithful caregivers at Beacon Place and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for their compassionate and excellent service to Hilda. In addition, the years of love and tireless care from the staff and friends at the place Hilda called "Home," Brookdale Lawndale Park, left Hilda's loved ones the gift of an extended family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in loving memory of Hilda to Beacon Place/Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online shared memories and condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.
