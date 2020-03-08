FENWICKE, LOUISE CLAYTON LOUISE KATHLEEN CLAYTON Fenwicke passed away March 6, 2020. There will be a visitation at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel on Sunday, March 8, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church in McLeansville, NC on Monday, March 9, at 12:30. Louise was born in Person County, NC to the late Cecil Clayton and Mamie Carver Clayton. She retired as a field representative with Bell South after many years of dedicated service. She loved to garden and enjoyed her fish pond as well as traveling with her husband. Most of all, she loved her family. Preceding her in death is her husband, Richard Fenwicke, Sr., as well as a son, Richard "Rick" Fenwicke, Jr. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Turner and Esther Warren. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Gallimore (Gary), sisters, Inez Dunn and Elnora "Dickie" Garrett, granddaughter, Kristin LaRue, and great-grandchildren, Jayden Patterson, Cameron LaRue, Aniyah James and Kyrie Graham. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family wishes to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for all the care shown to Louise during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405.
