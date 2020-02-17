DECEMBER 30, 1925 - FEBRUARY 14, 2020 Mrs. Izula Terrell Fentress, 94, of the WhiteStone Retirement Community, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Beacon Place. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Moravia Moravian Church, 2920 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, with Rev. Carol Foltz officiating. Burial will follow in the Moravia graveyard. A Stokes County native, Mrs. Fentress was born on December 30, 1925 the daughter of the late Zeb Jackson Terrell and Lilly Dodson Terrell. She was a long-time member of Moravia Moravian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from Cone Mills' White Oak Plant where she worked as a supervisor. Her husband, Paul Fentress, preceded her in death in 1990. Surviving are sons Curtis Fentress and his wife, Agatha, of Denver, CO and Delbert Fentress and his wife, Karen, of Pleasant Garden; a sister Joan Beeson of Kernersville; 5 grandchildren Belinda DiGiambattista (Jon), Jessica Driggers, Melodi Fentress, Charlie Fentress, and Julian Fentress; and 5 great grandchildren Raegan Driggers, Parker Driggers, Sam DiGiambattista, Claudia DiGiambattista, and Wyatt Watkins. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale, 8320 US 158. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
