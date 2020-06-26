JULY 28, 1931 - JUNE 24, 2020 Greensboro, NCMrs. Betty Myrick Felts, 88, of 12 Penton Ridge Court, Greensboro, NC, went to be with her Lord and savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mrs. Felts was born in Halifax County, NC and was the daughter of the late Walter Raleigh "Son" Myrick and Emma Erwin Myrick. With an entrepreneurial spirit, hard work ethic and kind word for all, she owned and managed several businesses with her family, including Felts Carpet and Draperies, Felts Enterprises and Felts Properties. Known for her wise words, Mrs. Felts imparted wisdom on all those she encountered making friends wherever she went. Mrs. Felts lived life to the fullest, taught and showed courage in adversity, exuded a positive attitude, and loved unconditionally; her family was everything to her. Mrs. Felts was preceded in death by her beloved son, Wordest Cranford "Cran" Felts, her husband of 63 years, Wordest Ray Felts, to whom she was a devoted wife, and her siblings, Walter Daniel "Bear" Myrick, William "Sonny" Myrick Rochester, Aleane Myrick Carawan, Thomas Erwin "Tom" Myrick and Howard Roscoe Myrick. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Jean Felts, of the home, who honored her mother these last years with faithful and dedicated caretaking; son, Gregory Boyce Felts, of Greensboro, who loyally and successfully worked by his parents' side; three granddaughters, who brought much joy to her life, Kristin Felts Weldon and her husband Rob, of Greensboro; Kimberly Felts Castro and her husband Marcos, of Raleigh; Kathryn Elizabeth Felts of Charlotte. A proud and loving great-grandmother, she is survived by six great-grandchildren, Madeline Elisabeth Castro, of Raleigh; William "Hudson" Weldon, of Greensboro; Anderson Felts Castro, of Raleigh; Robert "Thomas" Weldon, III, of Greensboro; Carter Felts Castro and Graham Felts Castro, both of Raleigh. Mrs. Felts is also survived by sister-in-law, Phyllis Davis Matta, and her husband Al of Roanoke Rapids, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family would like to acknowledge the loyal caregiving services of Evet Caviness, CC Yvelton and other friends and family that made Mrs. Felts's last days meaningful. A graveside service will be conducted by Mrs. Felts's nephew, Timothy Myrick, at Cedarwood Cemetery, Roanoke Rapids, NC at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and the American Diabetes Association.
