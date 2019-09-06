NEW LONDON Robert "Bobby" Joseph Fegan, 59, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. Service on Saturday, 3 p.m. at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
