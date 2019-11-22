JULY 2, 1957 - NOVEMBER 18, 2019 John Benjamin Farster, 62, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 West Swannanoa Avenue, Liberty. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Ben was the son of the late Alvin and Margaret Lassiter Farster, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Lee Farster. He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry Farster. Ben was retired from Carolina Cable Contractors. He was patriotic, conservative, an active supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, member of the Moose Lodge and National Rifle Association. Ben was an avid sportsman who believed a day spent hunting or fishing was a day well lived. Ben loved to cook, feed and entertain friends. His passion was helping anyone in need and being a friend to everyone he met. While Ben did so much for so many, his world revolved around his wife and best friend, Sherry. They met as teenagers, fell in love, married and remained each other's best half. Even though Ben will be missed by everyone who knew him, his legacy carries on through his influence on their lives. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ben's honor may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Please Share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Farster family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave, Liberty, NC 27298
