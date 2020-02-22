STONEVILLE Vickie Strong Farris, 73, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Boone & Cooke Funeral Home is serving the family.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
2415 Settle Bridge Road
Stoneville, NC 27048
Feb 23
Church Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
2415 Settle Bridge Road
Stoneville, NC 27048
