FEBRUARY 2, 1932 - MARCH 13, 2020 Raymond J. Farmer, 88, passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, March 15, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery (Union Section). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1-2 pm) at Fair Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Mr. Farmer was born February 2, 1932 in Leaksville, NC. He was a member of the NC National Guard from 1949 to 1958. Raymond was a retiree of Mohawk / Karastan Industries and the former owner and operator of Reliable Machine Works. He was a member and deacon of Spray Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Fain Farmer of the home; daughter, Ginger F. Neal and husband, Stephen, of Greensboro; son, John R. Farmer of Eden; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Neal and Evan Neal of Greensboro. Preceding him in death was his father, Raymond Curtis Farmer and mother, Louise Rickman Farmer Aheron. Memorial contributions may be made to Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church St., Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 / Eden, NC 27289
