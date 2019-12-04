DECEMBER 2, 2019 Aretta Farmer, 95, went home to be with her Lord December 2, 2019. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday December 5, 2019 at Rankin Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Scronce officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the church. Lambeth Troxler 300 W. Wendover Avenue Greensboro NC 27408
