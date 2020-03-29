SEPTEMBER 10, 1927 - MARCH 25, 2020 J. Binford Farlow was born September 10, 1927 in Randolph County (NC) to J. Colbert and Ellie Jones Farlow. He was raised in the Sophia community and was graduated from Randleman High School. He attended Guilford College earning a BA degree in Economics in 1950. He married Edna Jewell Beeson, also of the Sophia community in 1950. They lived in Jamestown area of Guilford County until moving to Friends Homes Guilford in 2008. Binford's career was primarily spent at Pilot Life Insurance Co. and Guilford College. Proud accomplishments at Guilford were assisting with the installation of the first computer system at the college and helping to found the Friends Center, whose mission is to recruit Quaker students to the college. Binford, a birthright Quaker, was active in the denomination his entire life. He held leadership roles at the local, state and national levels. He and Jewell were founding members of Jamestown Friends Meeting. As clerk of Deep River Quarter, he and Jewell encouraged the group's interest in building Habitat Houses. He was also clerk of North Carolina Yearly Meeting (FUM) and of Friends United Meeting, a national organization of Friends. A highlight of his service was representing North Carolina Yearly meeting at the 4th World Conference of Friends held in Greensboro, NC. Binford promoted the Quaker tradition of social activism. To that end, he encouraged all to participate in government, especially to vote. In retirement, he served the Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker Lobby, as an advisor on administration and fund raising. Binford's natural inclination was as a fixer and builder. Throughout his life he enjoyed taking on home building projects. In retirement he helped build habitat houses and participated in construction focused mission trips. He also developed a talent for cabinet making, building many fine pieces for family and friends. As an early participant in computer operations, he was always amazed at the power of computers and maintained an interest in them. Binford passed away March 25, 2020 following several weeks of declining health. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his two sisters, Johnsie Chapell and Frances Bowers. He is survived by his wife of 69 years - Jewell Beeson Farlow; four children - Gary Farlow of Bearvercreek, OH, Mark Farlow (Martha) of Gibsonville, NC; Eric Farlow (Lisa) of Asheboro, NC; Jeanette Williams of Sophia, NC; 7 grandchildren Carl Farlow (Allison) of Osaka, Japan, Jacob Farlow of Boston, MA, Abigail Farlow of Gibsonville, NC, Tyler Farlow of Raleigh, NC, Miles Farlow of Raleigh, NC, Adam Williams (Briana) of Trinity, NC, Taylor Holder (Zac) of Archdale, NC; and two great grandchildren Brently Holder and Nolan Williams. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407

To plant a tree in memory of J Farlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries