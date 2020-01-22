CAROLINA BEACH Gene Martin Farlow, 69, died Saturday, January 18, 2020. Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 22 at the Seaside Chapel, 105 Dow Rd. South, Carolina Beach, NC 28428. Arrangements entrusted to Wilmington Funeral & Cremation.

