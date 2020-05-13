MARCH 22, 1956 - MAY 12, 2020 David Michael Farlow, age 64, of Randleman, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House, Asheboro. Mr. Farlow was born March 22, 1956 the son of Richard and Dolores Hinrichs Farlow. David was a native of Randolph County, graduate of Randleman High School and Appalachian State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. David worked many years for LBA Haynes Strand in Greensboro. He was affectionally known by his family as "Uncle Dave" and he was the most generous person his nephews knew, spending lots of time with them. David enjoyed reading and spending time with his dog "Coco." In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his brother, William Richard "Rick" Farlow. He is survived by his sisters: Barbara Wilkerson and husband John of Randleman, and Sharon Brooks of Boone; nephews, Jason Brooks (Jennifer) of Fairfax, VA. and their children, Bradyn and Austin Brooks; Greg Brooks (Hope) and their children, Peyton and Bella Grace Brooks of Fuquay-Varina; Jesse Wilkerson (Amanda) and their child Maya Kaelyn Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Brenda Farlow of Sophia. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph, P.O. Box 9, Asheboro, NC 27203. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the Farlow family. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St.

