MADISON Mr. James David "Jimmy" Fallin, 77, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. Funeral services will be held at eleven o'clock on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 3097 Hwy 311, Madison, North Carolina 27025. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Jimmy was born in Rockingham County, North Carolina on December 2nd, 1941 to the late Jesse and Vera Shelton Fallin. He was a graduate of Madison High School. He retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. After many years of public work and tobacco farming, Jimmy, being the son and grandson of a sawmill owner, started his own cabinet business. His honesty and attention to detail made him one of the most sought after cabinet makers in the area. His cabinets grace many homes in the Triad and he continued to work tirelessly in his shop until his health declined. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, C. H. Fallin and Johnny Fallin. Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Ogie Fallin; one daughter, Rhonda and husband, Chuck Caldwell; son, Jamie Fallin; granddaughter, Rachel Fallin; grandsons, Lane and Ben Caldwell; sister, Judy Price; sister-in-law, Dale Fallin; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from six until eight o'clock at Grace Baptist Church and other times at their home. Flowers will be accepted or contributions to Grace Baptist Cemetery Fund or St. Jude Children's Hospital, donors@stjude.com. Online condolences may be posted at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.