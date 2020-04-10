APRIL 5, 1988 - APRIL 8, 2020 Andrew James Fairchild was born on April 5, 1988 at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and died by suicide at his home in High Point, NC on April 8, 2020, three days after his 32nd birthday. Andrew and his parents have called Greensboro, NC, and then High Point, home for the past thirty years. He attended Westchester Academy but did not graduate with his class of 2007, transferring to Ledford High School after his sophomore year. He received his high school diploma from Davidson County Community College in 2008. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed at Ft. Bragg in Fayetteville, NC, during which time he was deployed to a one-year combat tour in Afghanistan. Upon returning to civilian life, he was employed with HondaJet and most recently with Allied Roofing. Andrew was a member of Boy Scout Troop 109 in Greensboro, NC where he attained the rank of Eagle in 2006. He is survived by his parents, James and Suzanne Fairchild, of High Point, and his girlfriend, Jessica Franklin, with whom he resided. No services will be held at this time due to the current restrictions in place from the coronavirus pandemic. Memorial donations may be made in Andrew's memory to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline c/o Veteran's Aid. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
