MARCH 24, 1925 - AUGUST 31, 2019 Frances Early Worsham Fair, age 94 of Ruffin, passed away on Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A graveside service will be held 11 am Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ruffin Cemetery. Frances was born March 24, 1925 to the late Cabel and Josie Fowlkes Early. She was a graduate of Ruffin High School. She was a faithful member of Ruffin United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women. Frances was preceded in death along with her parents by her husbands, James Judson Worsham II and later James M. Fair, Sr.; son, James "Jim" J. Worsham III; siblings, Evelyn E. Burger, Rebecca E. Perkins, Kitty E. Milam, Josie E. Williams Fowlkes, Carter E. McKinney, Cabel Early, Paul Early, Mary E. Pryor, W.R. Early and James C. Early; Surviving are daughter in law, Judy Slaydon Worsham; grandchildren, Amanda Worsham Vernon and husband, Russell and Amber Worsham Neal and husband Keith; great grandchildren, Carter Vernon, Blaklea and Kimber Neal; and the children of James M. Fair, who loved her dearly. Memorials to RUMC Cemetery Fund, 237 Worsham Mill Rd. Ruffin, NC 27326 c/o Bob Wharton. or to Hospice of Rockingham County, Po Box 281 , Wentworth, NC 27375. Special thanks to the staff of Brookdale of Eden and Reidsville and also the staff at Hospice Home. Online condolences may be offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com
