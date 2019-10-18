Tony Alan Fain, 66, of Reidsville, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his home. A memorial will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home for family and friends, October 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tony was a native of Rockingham County, a retired electrician with a passion for hunting and fishing. He never met a deer he couldn't hunt or a fish he couldn't hook. He was a loving Dad, proud Papa, and a great friend. He was known for being headstrong, did what he wanted, and wouldn't be told otherwise. He is survived by his daughters Nikita Crouch and Amy Mills, son Anthony Fain, grandsons Julian Dale and Preston Alan Crouch, brother Howard Fain, uncle Morris Fain, several cousins, nieces and nephews, special friends John Shelton, (Shirley) and Clinton Moore, (Jackie). Tony was preceded in death by his father Mr. William Edgar Fain, mother Mrs. Mary Lou Pickrell Fain, sister Joyce Fain Gaddy, brother Dennis Fain and grandson Emilio Evan. Special thanks to Rockingham County EMS, Rockingham County Sheriff's Department (Deputy Thompson), Wentworth Fire Department and Wilkerson Funeral Home.
