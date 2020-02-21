OCTOBER 22, 1931 - FEBRUARY 19, 2020 Margaret Ann Shockley Fain, 88, of Eden, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening, 6 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home. Mrs. Fain was born October 22, 1931 in Rockingham County, NC, to the late William Oscar Shockley and Bessie Mae Cooper Shockley. She was a graduate of Leaksville High School, class of 1950, and a retiree of Karastan Mills after 50 years of service to the company. Mrs. Fain was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hutson (Kerry); son, Rodney Fain; son-in-law, Tom Franklin, all of Eden; four grandchildren, Torie Platt (Ryan) of New Jersey, Michael Franklin of Nevada, Scotty Fain and Justin Hutson of Eden; grandchildren of the heart, Kim Kidd (Brandon), Matt Hutson, and Cathy Larose (Henry); two great-grandchildren, Seth Platt and Trace Jones; great-grandchildren of the heart, Aby and Bray Kidd; numerous special family members; and special caregivers, Roberta Wilson and Gayle Hutson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Odell Fain, and daughter, Debra Fain Franklin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375; the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
