NOVEMBER 21, 1940 - MARCH 27, 2020 Evelyn Faye Walker Fagg, age 79, of Asheboro, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Randolph Health Hospital, Asheboro. Mrs. Fagg was born November 21, 1940 to the late Robert and Myrtle Walker in Ridgeway, VA. Shortly after, her family moved to Seagrove, NC. She graduated from Seagrove High School in 1959, where she was a cheerleader, member of the Beta Club, and voted Best Speaker for her class. After attending Greensboro Women's College for a period, she married Phillip Fagg of Central Falls. They moved to Richmond, VA and Nashville, TN before returning to North Carolina to raise their family. Evelyn loved to travel with her husband, visiting all 50 states as well as many other countries. Her last few years were enjoyed visiting with her family, watching the birds on the feeders, painting, and reading. Evelyn loved her family most of all and she and Phillip were blessed to celebrate 60 years of marriage. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Phillip E. Fagg, Sr. of Asheboro, children Phillip Fagg II and wife Kathryn of North Wilkesboro and Amy Marshall and husband Shannon of Mooresville, granddaughter, Katie Maness of Charlotte, brothers Robert Walker, Jr. of Burlington and Linwood Walker and wife Nancy of Asheboro, brother-in-law, Jack Fagg and wife Joyce of Franklinville, and many special nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to thank Dr. McCarty and the staff of Randolph Heath Cancer Center for the excellent and compassionate care they gave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evelyn's church, Balfour Baptist Church at 1642 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203 Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are asking the public to limit any gatherings to under 50 individuals. Therefore, we encourage you to pay your respects through our website. Mrs. Fagg will lie in state at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a private family service and burial. Please share you condolences and remembrances with the Fagg Family at: www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave
Service information
Mar 30
Visitation at Funeral Home
Monday, March 30, 2020
10:00AM-5:00PM
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Avenue
Asheboro, NC 27203
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at Funeral Home begins.
