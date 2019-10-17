GREENSBORO Sally Lipscomb Ezzell, 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18 at 11 a.m. at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
