DECEMBER 15, 1964 - JULY 2, 2019 Georgia Jewell Willis Ezzell passed away at Holden Heights. She was born and lived in Georgia before moving to North Carolina, where she attended Trinity High School and participated in the drama club. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, James Ezzell. She converted to Catholicism as an adult and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary, St. Mary's and Our Lady of Grace. Georgia was a delightful woman whose hobbies included playing Candy Crush and eating ice cream with Magic Shell. She will be remembered in the holy sacrifice of the Mass on Monday, August 12 at 8:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensboro.

