August 31, 1977 - December 26, 2019 Loving mother of Carter and Grayson; beloved daughter of Lina Hardy and the late Mark Evans; loving sister of Brian (Paula) Evans and Sarah Jones. She will be missed by those near and far. Kelly's warm infectious smile and laugh will be remembered by all. Please join her family for a Celebration of Life which will be held at Lambs Chapel, Haw River Campus, 412 Roxboro Road, Haw River, NC 27258, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Evans, Kelly Lynn
To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.