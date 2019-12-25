MAY 8, 1933 - DECEMBER 19, 2019 Surviving are her husband Earl Evans; Daughters; Faith Friddle (Harold), Tina Ashby and Pat Ferguson; twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She is now with her Lord and son Larry Martin. Triad Cremation and Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St., Greensboro NC 27407
Evans, Ida Moore
