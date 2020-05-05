September 11, 1935 - May 3, 2020 Mr. David Richard Evans, age 84, a resident of the Forest Oaks Community, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Mr. Evans was born on September 11, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Merlin and Hazel Evans of Greensboro. Growing up in Greensboro, he was a 1954 graduate of Pleasant Garden High School. A standout athlete, he pitched three years in the Baltimore Orioles organization before joining the Army in 1958. While stationed in Fort Still Oklahoma, he was an artillery surveyor, and played baseball on the Post All Start Team. After returning to North Carolina, he settled in Greensboro and worked as a sales representative, in the beauty supply industry, for forty-three years before retirement. He was active in the Sumner Civitan Club where he served as president in the mid 70's, and coached Little League baseball for many years. He was passionate about horses, golf, and fishing. He served as president of the North Carolina Quarter Horse Association in 1981 and judged countless horse shows around the region. He was a charter lifetime member of Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro where he lived. Survived by Connie Evans, his spouse of 30 years; a sister-in-law, Kathy Haynes; children Todd (Peggy) of Clyde, NC, Donna (Tim) of Mooresville, NC; two grandchildren (Ryan and Erik); two great-grandchildren (Berklee and Reed). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NC Quarter Horse Association's Harriet Lynn Norris Scholarship Fund via check c/o Lynn Bodine, 229 Heritage Place, Mooresville, NC 28115. George Brothers Funeral Service
