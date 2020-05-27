April 29, 1937 - May 23, 2020 Beaulah Jacqueline Baker Evans, 83, of Greensboro, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 2003 East Market Street, Greensboro, with interment at Lakeview Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Community Funeral Service, Inc., Greensboro. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.

