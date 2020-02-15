NOVEMBER 11, 1931 - FEBRUARY 13, 2020 Ann Webster Jackson Evans, 88, of Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at Centenary United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the interment, in the fellowship hall. A native of Rockingham County, NC, Ann was born November 11, 1931 to the late James Jefferson "J. J." Webster and Nannie Strong Webster. She was a graduate of Stoneville High School, class of 1949. Ann was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She retired from the Rockingham County School System where she worked for many years as a teacher's assistant at both Stoneville High School and Douglass Elementary School. She had also worked at Stoneville Drug Store and for Joses Restaurant. She is survived by her husband, Lewis J. Evans, of the home; three children, Luke Jackson (Michele), Bob Jackson (Kathy), and Bernard Jackson, Jr. (Jackie); step-children, Jimmy Evans (Fonda) and Nancy Evans Joyce (Tony); six grandchildren, Jake Jackson (Brianne), Clint Jackson, Lucas Jackson (Gail), Leah Jackson, Summer Purdy (Adam), and Brooke Joyce; five great-grandchildren, Logan Jackson, Michael Moore, Keaundra Moore, Milig Calloway, and Lyric Calloway; great-great-grandchild, Zoe Moore; brothers, Bob Webster and John Ray Webster (Mickie); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bernard Jackson, Sr.; sister, Nancy W. King; and brother, J. J. Webster, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ann Webster and Mary Webster; and brother-in-law, Tommy King. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
