MAYODAN Roby Mae Clark Estes, 90, died Monday, January 27, 2020. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31 at Ray Funeral Home.

Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
