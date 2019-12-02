OCTOBER 9, 1941 - NOVEMBER 21, 2019 Mrs. Maureen Esterline, 78, of McLeansville died Nov. 21 at Beacon Place of Greensboro, NC, after a short illness. Maureen was born Kyongcha Paik on Oct. 9, 1941, in what is now North Korea, then part of the Japanese Empire, two months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. On the eve of the Korean War, her family fled south to Seoul, where Maureen earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Seoul National University. She was one of the very few female students at the time in that elite institution. Maureen came to the US in the early 1970s to advance her career as a piano teacher. She earned a BS in computer science in 1981 from the University of Minnesota, where she met her future husband, Albert, after which she worked as a programmer in the Minneapolis area. She moved with her husband and their son to Greensboro in 1993 and then in 1995 to rural northeast Guilford County, where the family still resides. The family have been members of Centenary United Methodist Church of Greensboro since 1995. Maureen was preceded in death by her mother, Kwang Suk Paik (née Choi), and father, Tae Hean Paik. She is survived by her husband, Albert, and son, James (a locally active pianist and teacher, following in his mother's footsteps). Also surviving her are two brothers, Unpo Paik and Steve Paik, a sister Susan Arno, and another sister, Stella, all residing in California. A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Dec. 7. Memorials may be made to the church in honor of the Centenary Community Concerts series.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.