NOVEMBER 26, 1955 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Tommy Escontrias, 64, of Greensboro, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A memorial gathering will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with a graveside service to follow at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. A native of Guilford County, Tommy proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. Tommy loved his family and spending time with his grandbabies. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Escontrias and Jean Kennett, along with his brother, Terry Ludwick. Tommy is survived by his wife, Judy Escontrias of Greensboro, daughter and son-in-law, Amber Escontrias and Nick Driggers; and grandchildren, Shea and Weston Driggers, all of Trinity; sister, Vickie Dixon of Greenville, NC; brother, Tony Escontrias (Sandi) of Greensboro; and sister, Angela Escontrias of Stoneville; and his adored nieces and nephew
