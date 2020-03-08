GREENSBORO JOANN ERvin, 73, died Monday, March 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be 7:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service.

To send flowers to the family of JoAnn Ervin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 9, 2020
7:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before JoAnn's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries