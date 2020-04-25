SEPTEMBER 29, 1931 - APRIL 23, 2020 Hilde Errico, 78, of High Point, NC, died April 23, 2020 at the Hospice Home at High Point with family members at her side. She was married to James M. Errico, her beloved husband of 44 years, who preceded her in death in 2008. She was born September 29, 1941 in the Ukraine, the daughter of the late Ludwig and Frieda Braun. Mrs. Errico is survived by her four siblings: Trudy Davidson, Inge Sen, Helga Simmons, and Herbert Braun. She is also survived by her 4 children; their spousesand her much-loved grandchildren: Jim Errico, father of Eleanor, Quinn, and Charlotte of Arlington Heights, IL; Robert and Jane Errico, parents of Anthony, Nicholas, and Christopher of Asheville, NC; Greg and Marcie Errico, parents of Granite, Braun, Max, and Strijker of Anchorage, AK; and Cynthia and Peter Deighan, parents of Aidan and Francis of Pearisburg, VA. Hilde's involvement in her community included serving Mobile Meals since 1971. She was also involved in the Friends of the Library, numerous book clubs, opera groups, bridge clubs, and garden clubs including flower arranging for the residents of Hospice Home for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and more recently of Pennybyrn at Maryfield Church. Funeral arrangements will be made after restrictions for COVID-19 have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations by mail: Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 6666, High Point, NC 27262 or to Hospice Home of High Point by mail: 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27261
