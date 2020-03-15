AUGUST 29, 1960 - MARCH 13, 2020 Dr. Michael J. Ennis, 59, was peacefully taken home by his Savior on Friday, March 13th, 2020. A native of Greensboro, NC, Mike was born to James and Evelyn Ennis in 1960. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as well as a Doctorate of Optometry from Southern College of Optometry. His passion in life was sharing the gift of sight. He served his beloved patients for 32 years, impacted many nations with his love for medical missions, and ministered as a deacon in his local church so that many could receive the gift of spiritual sight and clearly see God's love for them through the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ. An avid fan of the outdoors, "Doc" could often be seen camping in the wilderness, smashing a forehand winner on the tennis court, or swimming in the ocean-his favorite creation from God. He is survived by his dedicated wife of 32 years, Jeanne Ennis; his daughter, Elisabeth Ennis Roland; his two sons, Dr. Luke Ennis and Nathan Ennis; his father, James Ennis; his sister, Debbie Hussman; his brother, Austin V. Cowan; and one granddaughter, Emmeline. He is also survived by his two loyal Pomeranians and many beloved patients. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 am at Cornerstone Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at the church. Burial will be at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 3000 Scotty Hill Road in Fayetteville, NC. Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301 Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
