ENGLISH, III, NEREUS CLARKSON NOVEMBER 12, 1938 - March 5, 2020 Nereus Clarkson English lll, 81 of High Rock Lake, Southmont, NC passed away unexpectedly at his Carolina Underwear office on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born November 12, 1938 in Randolph County, NC he is a son of the late Thomas Roland and Faye Walker English Sr. Nereus was a 1957 graduate of Trinity High School and a 1961 Duke University graduate. He was an Iron Duke Member and enjoyed many Duke games during his lifetime. He was a birthright Quaker and a member of Archdale Friends Meeting. The English family migrated in the late 1700's from Charleston, SC to the Bush Hill community which later was renamed Archdale. He was preceded in death by his son Nereus Clarkson (Clark) English IV and his brother Thomas Roland English, Jr. Surviving are his daughter Anne English, son John English his wife Kam and daughter-in-law Allyson Moser English. He is also survived by a brother James (Jim) English and his wife Karen and a sister-in-law Kay Carroll English and grandchildren Lauren Malpass Dawson, Caroline English, Andrew English, William English, Robert Malpass and Lily English. Nereus was president of Carolina Underwear Company in Thomasville, NC and Carolina International in Lajas, Puerto Rico. He served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was also a member of the Marine Auxiliary Group. Nereus was a past member of Piedmont Associated Industries. He served as President of the String & Splinter Club in High Point, NC. a board member at Wachovia Bank in Thomasville, NC. Tom Haggai Foundation, Thomasville Hospital, Thomasville Rotary Club, Triad Boy Scouts of America and the Springfield Memorial Association. Nereus played golf throughout his lifetime which was a favorite past time spent with his sons and many good friends. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Tuesday March 10th, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, March 11th at Archdale Friends Meeting. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Archdale Friends Meeting, 114 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
