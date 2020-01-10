MARCH 1, 1970 - JANUARY 7, 2020 Edward Parker English, 49, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away January 7, 2020 at home. He was born March 1, 1970 in Toccoa, Georgia, the son of the late David English and Ann Deatherage. He was the younger of two siblings. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. Parker grew up in Concord, North Carolina. On August 24, 1999, he married Ariane Thurmond English in Augusta, Georgia. He graduated from Paris Junior College beginning a lifelong career as a bench jeweler. He was a person who enjoyed the simple things in life: cars, motorcycles, concerts, family, and good times. A generous, kind, and hard worker, Parker loved people, shooting pool, going to the beach, and Guilford College Football. Everyone who met Parker was touched by his humor and genuine personality. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ariane English and son, David Hunter English of Greensboro; sister, Elizabeth Bryant of Garden City, SC; niece, Taylor Bryant of Wilmington; and stepsons Davin and Chase Thurmond of Hanahan, SC. Memorials may be made to Guilford College Football, 5800 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.