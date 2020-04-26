ELLSWORTH, JR., GEORGE HAROLD MARCH 4, 1939 - APRIL 21, 2020 George Harold Ellsworth, Jr., 81, died April 21, at the home of his loving daughter, Rebecca Tyree, after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Ellsworth is survived by his daughters; Rebecca Tyree, Laurie Daniel and Sherie Fancher, and their husbands; five grandchildren, Jenny Cvijanovic, Kammy Keane, Chad Daniel, and Justin and Jeremy Fancher; and step-grandson, Michael Tyree. George grew up in Elyria, Ohio, the only son of Evelyn and George Ellsworth, Sr. He married his high school sweetheart, Nora Lee Hale, and they had four children together. George was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served many years with distinction as a Marine. George loved to travel and was always projecting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael P. Ellsworth. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Spencer Cemetery in Spencer, Ohio under the direction of Parker and Son Funeral Home in Lodi, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

