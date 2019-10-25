JUNE 26, 1949 - OCTOBER 22, 2019 Mr. Robert Howard "Bob" Ellis passed away at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital on October 22, 2019 at the age of 70. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Georgia, his sister Tricia, his mother Lillian and his father Howard. Bob is survived by his 2 loving sons, Todd of Greensboro, NC and Andy and wife Aom of Jamestown, NC. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his brother Richard and wife Marsha, sister Deena and husband Herb and many other family members and friends. Bob absolutely adored his grandchildren by being the most wonderful Paw-Paw to Morgan, Landon and Aiden. Bob was born in Avery County, NC on June 26, 1949. He graduated from Ragsdale High School in 1967 and immediately went to work for Napa Auto Parts where he spent a long and successful career. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his friends and family. He also enjoyed late nights dancing and laughing with his greatest friends. He kept a variety of bird feeders around the house and could identify any species he came across. The visitation will take place at Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel at 6000 W. Gate City Boulevard at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 27 with the service immediately following at 2 p.m. A celebration of Bob's life will take place after the service at The Deck At River Twist at 118 E. Main Street, Jamestown, NC, which was Bob's favorite bar. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. Donations can be made by mail at 1024 Washington Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 or by phone at (919) 833-1923.
