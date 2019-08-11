Jacqueline Harris Ellis, 95, of Siler City died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Brian Center of Weaverville. Mrs. Ellis was born in Chatham County on March 6, 1924 to Jesse L. Harris and Ida Hilliard Harris. She was a graduate of Siler City High School. She worked in retail, owning The ABC Shoppe (a children's clothing store) in Siler City, and then worked with her Husband, Archie Ellis at The Hardware Store. She was a bookkeeper for The Hardware store for 39 years and then with Ace Hardware another 12 years. She also kept books for several other small businesses in Siler City. She was quite the baker and enjoyed baking pies and decorating cakes which she would share with friends and family, often mailing them as far as California for birthday and special occasions. She loved to sew and crochet. Although she never had grandchildren she loved her "grand dogs" and her cats. Jackie was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Siler City. She served on several boards throughout the years, she was a member of the Choir and a member of Fellowship Sunday School Class and Mary Beth Joyner Circle. The last 9 years of her life she lived with her daughter in Weaverville, NC and when able attended Weaverville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents: her Husband, Archie M. Ellis; her brothers: Charles L Harris, Wallace M Harris, J. Curtis Harris; her sisters: Glenna H Bradford, Mary H. Greenhut, and Bethal H. Daurity. Jackie is survived by her daughter J. Marion Ellis of Weaverville, NC and a plethora of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Siler City from 10:00 11:00 AM. The funeral will follow at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Siler City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Siler City; WNC Bridge Foundation (Special Fund) PO box 25338 Asheville, NC 28813, Salvation Army Siler City Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
