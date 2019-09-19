MAY 6, 1967 - SEPTEMBER 9, 2019 Jamie Parrish Ellington was born in Greensboro, N.C. to Maxine and James Parrish. Jamie went home to our heavenly father on Monday, September 9. She is survived by her three daughters: Mackenzie Hendrix (Cameron), Morgan and Mallory Ellington; granddaughters, Chloe and Sophia Land; brothers, Don (Rachel) and Tommy Smith; sister, Elicia Delapp (Harold). Jamie was hardworking, dedicated and truly loved being a Nana to her grandbabies. Her smile, laugh and warm aura was contagious to those who were around her. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 22, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Flat Rock Church at 6720 US-158, Stokesdale NC 27357 OR Broken Chains Addiction & Life Recovery at 221 S. Edgewood Rd., Eden, NC 27288. Please feel free to wear tie dye or the color purple and join the family for a get-together in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
