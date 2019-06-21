GREENSBORO James Milton "Trip" Ellington, 61, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home from cancer. Plans for a celebration of his life are pending at this time. The family appreciates memorials to Heartstrings Inc., 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 120, Greensboro, NC 27405; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.