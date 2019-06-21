GREENSBORO James Milton "Trip" Ellington, 61, of Greensboro, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home from cancer. Plans for a celebration of his life are pending at this time. The family appreciates memorials to Heartstrings Inc., 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 120, Greensboro, NC 27405; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

