FEBRUARY 11, 1958 - JUNE 19, 2019 James Milton "Trip" Ellington III, 61, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, at his home in Greensboro of cancer. He passed away surrounded by loved ones. Trip was the beloved husband of Mary Best Ellington of Greensboro and is survived by his brother, Jason Banks Ellington. Also surviving are numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Milton and Jeannette Coggins Ellington, of Sunset Beach; and his brother, John Lee Ellington, of Kernersville. He also was predeceased by his infant son, James William Ellington, of York, South Carolina. Born February 11, 1958, the Guilford County native graduated from Western Guilford High School in 1976, where he excelled in football. After a 20-year career as an electrician and in other trades, Trip attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, earning a bachelor of science degree in textile merchandising with a minor in business administration from the Bryan School of Business. Trip then embarked on a career in revenue cycle management for health care facilities in South Carolina and Georgia. During his 12-year career as a financial consultant, he became an award-winning salesperson for Charlotte-based MedA/Rx. After being diagnosed with liver disease, Trip retired to Greensboro with his wife, Mary, in 2013. After 12 years of living in South Carolina, he enjoyed reconnecting with friends in Greensboro, spending time with extended family and training Guilford the Wonder Dog to be a good boy. Trip's gentle spirit, faithful heart, love of nature, passion for the Dallas Cowboys and motorcycles, and sense of humor touched many lives as a friend, businessman, neighbor, husband and father. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.Online condolences may be sent to www.forbisanddick.com. The family appreciates memorials to Heartstrings Inc., 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Suite 120, Greensboro, NC 27405; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Rest in peace like a river. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service Guilford Chapel 5926 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
