Delano "Pete" Ellington, 86, of Greensboro, passed away on Thursday, December 12th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kay Brown Ellington, children; Brenda (Ron) Haire, David Ellington, Diane (David) Toney, Kim (Danny) Crouse, Michele (Bill) Workman, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, brother Eugene Ellington and wife Jo. Pete is preceded in death by his 12 brothers and sisters. Pete had a great love for his church, Gate City Baptist, where he was a member and a big part of the Sunday School program. He was a member of the local gospel band, a wonderful guitar player, loved square dancing, golfing and fishing. Pete really enjoyed reading his books on the Bible. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the hospice nurses and doctors. A visitation will be held at Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Gate City Baptist in Greensboro with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gate City Baptist or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue.

