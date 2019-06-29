REIDSVILLE Bryant "Jeff" Ellington, 58, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Lineberry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will see friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 at the church. Other times the family will be at the home of his brother, Barry, 301 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Ruffin. Jeff was born in Rockingham County to Betty Sue Haynes Ellington and the late Samuel Earl Ellington and was an employee of Qorvo. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his girls. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.C. and Mae Page Ellington and R.O. and Maude Atkins Haynes. Survivors include his daughters, Jessica Swain and husband, Joshua and Katie Ellington and fiancé, Will Pruitt; brothers, Bruce Ellington and wife, Flo, Barry Ellington and Blake Ellington and wife, Mae; uncle, James Ellington and wife, Betty Carol and other extended family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Building Loan Fund, 361Mt. Carmel Church Road, Ruffin , NC 27326. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
