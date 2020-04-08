Greensboro Barbara Sisk Ellington, 77, passed away at Beacon Place on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Parkway Baptist Church. Barbara was born in Waynesboro, NC to the late George and Clarine Sisk. She was a graduate of East Waynesville High School. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, where she served as the pianist and choir director for many years. Preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Joe David Sisk. Barbara is survived by husband Chris Ellington of the home; her children, Greg Rathbone (Cindi), Scott Rathbone (Doris), Jackie Rathbone Hughes, Christopher Ellington, II (Eric), and Mark Ellington; grandchildren Tyler Rathbone (Reba), Ryan Rathbone and Finn Hughes; and brother Doug Sisk (Mary) of Waynesville, NC. The family would like to thank the staff at Beacon Place and AuthoriCare for the excellent care and support given to Mrs. Ellington during her stay there. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Barbara Ellington family. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes Lineberry

