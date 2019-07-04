GREENSBORO Clay Lee Elkins, 81, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hospice of Greensboro's Beacon Place. Funeral will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at George Brothers Funeral Service with burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mr. Elkins was a member of Pinecroft Baptist Church for 63 years. He was retired from Carolina Loom Reed Company in Greensboro. Clay is preceded in death by his wife, Velma Elkins. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kennith and Kathy Elkins of Greensboro; brother and sister-in-law, Clyde and Tuffy Elkins; grandchildren, Kimberly Dunn and Joshua Elkins; and great-grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Jeremiah, and Katie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
